    U.S. Pacific Fleet - Fleet Orders Graphic

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    Admiral Sam Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, released six Fleet Orders. Theses Fleet Orders focus on six critical areas: Safety, Readiness to Fight, Shipshape & Seaworthy, Teamwork, Morale, and Family. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Fleet Orders
    Paparo

