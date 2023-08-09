Admiral Sam Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, released six Fleet Orders. Theses Fleet Orders focus on six critical areas: Safety, Readiness to Fight, Shipshape & Seaworthy, Teamwork, Morale, and Family. (U.S. Navy graphic by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 03:52
|Photo ID:
|7967684
|VIRIN:
|230410-N-YG104-1004
|Resolution:
|4419x6250
|Size:
|1007.98 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet - Fleet Orders Graphic, by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT