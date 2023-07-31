Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Justin Kauffman

    Dr. Justin Kauffman

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Diana Stefko 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Dr. Justin Kauffman, a research assistant professor in the Intelligent Systems Division at the Virginia Tech National Security Institute, is one of 10 professors from eight different universities who spent 10 weeks at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren as part of the Office of Naval Research Summer Faculty Research Program.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Virginia Tech professor received &ldquo;real world knowledge&rdquo; at NSWC Dahlgren Division this summer

    Dahlgren
    NSWCDD

