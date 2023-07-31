Dr. Justin Kauffman, a research assistant professor in the Intelligent Systems Division at the Virginia Tech National Security Institute, is one of 10 professors from eight different universities who spent 10 weeks at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren as part of the Office of Naval Research Summer Faculty Research Program.

