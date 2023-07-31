Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Development Symposium Pacific Northwest

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Douglas Bedford 

    Navy Personnel Command

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (Aug. 9, 2023) - Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors learn about rating selection opportunities from PACT Detailers during Career Development Symposium Pacific Northwest held at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, Kitsap Bremerton, Naval Station Everett and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to engage with Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Doug Bedford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 14:44
    Photo ID: 7964423
    VIRIN: 230809-N-YG354-1047
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Development Symposium Pacific Northwest, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDS
    NPC
    PACT
    Pacific Northwest
    PACNORWEST
    Career Development Symposium

