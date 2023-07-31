WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (Aug. 9, 2023) - Professional Apprenticeship Career Track Sailors learn about rating selection opportunities from PACT Detailers during Career Development Symposium Pacific Northwest held at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, Kitsap Bremerton, Naval Station Everett and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to engage with Sailors and inform them of the benefits available from the personnel modernization initiatives of the Sailor 2025 program. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Doug Bedford)

