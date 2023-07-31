Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS)

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Maj. Lara Soto 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Reconnaissance Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division hone Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) skills with Tunisian Regiment Commandos Marine (RCM) as part of African Lion 23 in Bizerte, Tunisia on May 17, 2023. African Lion is part of an ongoing military cooperation between the United States and Tunisia, which aims to enhance the ability of the Tunisian armed forces to counter violent extremist organizations and enhance security in Tunisia. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined joint exercise that took place in multiple countries, including Tunisia, from May 13 - June 18, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj Lara Soto)

    This work, Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS), by MAJ Lara Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th MARDIV
    3rd Force Recon
    African Lion
    African Lion 23
    AL23

