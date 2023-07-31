U.S. Reconnaissance Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division hone Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) skills with Tunisian Regiment Commandos Marine (RCM) as part of African Lion 23 in Bizerte, Tunisia on May 17, 2023. African Lion is part of an ongoing military cooperation between the United States and Tunisia, which aims to enhance the ability of the Tunisian armed forces to counter violent extremist organizations and enhance security in Tunisia. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in African Lion 2023, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined joint exercise that took place in multiple countries, including Tunisia, from May 13 - June 18, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj Lara Soto)

