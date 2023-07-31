Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripler Army Medical Center OR Team receives CDR Coin

    Tripler Army Medical Center OR Team receives CDR Coin

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Staff Sgt. Mario Santiago and Capt. Lucas Von Lau receiving a coin from the Command for their efforts in conducting a full-scale emergency evacuation drill in the OR, Anesthesia, and PACU.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 12:51
    Photo ID: 7964147
    VIRIN: 230728-D-HQ507-6245
    Resolution: 703x496
    Size: 162.96 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center OR Team receives CDR Coin, by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT