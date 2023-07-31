Staff Sgt. Mario Santiago and Capt. Lucas Von Lau receiving a coin from the Command for their efforts in conducting a full-scale emergency evacuation drill in the OR, Anesthesia, and PACU.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 12:51
|Photo ID:
|7964147
|VIRIN:
|230728-D-HQ507-6245
|Resolution:
|703x496
|Size:
|162.96 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center OR Team receives CDR Coin, by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT