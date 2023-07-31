Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recently appointed NAVSEA Warfare Centers Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2018

    Dr. Martin Irvine Jr., a member of the Senior Executive Service, who was appointed as the executive director for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) and Naval Surface Warfare Center in June, toured NUWC Division Newport on Aug. 3, 2023, to discuss emerging technologies and concepts in the undersea realm.

