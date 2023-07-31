Dr. Martin Irvine Jr., a member of the Senior Executive Service, who was appointed as the executive director for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) and Naval Surface Warfare Center in June, toured NUWC Division Newport on Aug. 3, 2023, to discuss emerging technologies and concepts in the undersea realm.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2018 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:43 Photo ID: 7962170 VIRIN: 230706-N-N2201-1001 Resolution: 750x843 Size: 160.82 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recently appointed NAVSEA Warfare Centers Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport, by Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.