    105th Ground Transportation Team Runs First Virtual 5k

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Schwarzler 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 105th Airlift Wing ground transportation team pose before running the Annual Rhino Summit/Rodeo 5k at Stewart Air National Guard Base Aug 6, 2023. Every year Ground Transportation “RHINO’s” are invited to participate in the Annual Rhino Summit/Rodeo where National Guard Bases can participate in challenges and compete to showcase which base has the most elite Ground Transportation Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Mary Schwarzler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 15:53
    Photo ID: 7962166
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-LI327-9782
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 699.77 KB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Ground Transportation Team Runs First Virtual 5k, by SSgt Mary Schwarzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ground transportation
    Stewart
    5k
    105th Airlift Wing
    Rhino

