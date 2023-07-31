105th Ground Transportation Team Runs First Virtual 5k

Airmen from the 105th Airlift Wing ground transportation team pose before running the Annual Rhino Summit/Rodeo 5k at Stewart Air National Guard Base Aug 6, 2023. Every year Ground Transportation “RHINO’s” are invited to participate in the Annual Rhino Summit/Rodeo where National Guard Bases can participate in challenges and compete to showcase which base has the most elite Ground Transportation Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Mary Schwarzler)

