The U.S Army Reserve’s 85th Support Command and First Army’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and Victim Advocates pause for a photo on Chartres Street during the 49th Annual National Organization for Victim Assistance training conference, July 31 – August 3, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year’s NOVA conference consisted of nearly 100 different workshops where Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program professionals heard firsthand from subject matter experts who shared lessons learned and best practices.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 15:41
|Photo ID:
|7962163
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-YC428-1003
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army SHARP professionals enhance skill sets at national training conference, by CPT Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army SHARP professionals enhance skill sets at national training conference
