Army SHARP professionals enhance skill sets at national training conference

The U.S Army Reserve’s 85th Support Command and First Army’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and Victim Advocates pause for a photo on Chartres Street during the 49th Annual National Organization for Victim Assistance training conference, July 31 – August 3, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year’s NOVA conference consisted of nearly 100 different workshops where Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program professionals heard firsthand from subject matter experts who shared lessons learned and best practices.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)

