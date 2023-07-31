Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army SHARP professionals enhance skill sets at national training conference

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Capt. Michael Ariola 

    85th Support Command

    The U.S Army Reserve’s 85th Support Command and First Army’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and Victim Advocates pause for a photo on Chartres Street during the 49th Annual National Organization for Victim Assistance training conference, July 31 – August 3, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year’s NOVA conference consisted of nearly 100 different workshops where Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program professionals heard firsthand from subject matter experts who shared lessons learned and best practices.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)

    U.S. Army Reserve
    SHARP
    Anthony L. Taylor
    NOVA
    CPT Michael Ariola
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

