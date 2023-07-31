Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tanker over Tampa

    Tanker over Tampa

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing flies over Tampa, Florida, Aug. 8, 2023. The 6th ARW, located at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, employs the KC-135 to deliver air refueling support for Department of Defense aircraft and aircraft of partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 10:47
    Photo ID: 7961331
    VIRIN: 230808-F-TE518-1001
    Resolution: 3983x4976
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanker over Tampa, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    Florida
    Air Force
    Tampa
    Tampa Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT