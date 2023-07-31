Tanker over Tampa

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing flies over Tampa, Florida, Aug. 8, 2023. The 6th ARW, located at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, employs the KC-135 to deliver air refueling support for Department of Defense aircraft and aircraft of partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

