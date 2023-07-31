NSAW Security Forces Conduct Drills, Regional Assessment

MA2 Hunter Broseker, right, Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) Security Forces, searches a role player’s vehicle during Regional Assessment drills Aug. 1 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Arlington while an evaluator observes.
|07.26.2023
|08.09.2023 08:00
|7960980
|230726-N-CE356-1008
|3000x2003
|848.05 KB
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|3
|0
