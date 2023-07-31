Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Evan Sidorowicz

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Evan Sidorowicz from Selden, New York, is a black hawk helicopter repairer assigned to the 642 Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, and is currently serving at Camp Buehring, Kuwait supporting aviation operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. “I joined in 2018 after completing high school,” said Sidorowicz. “I joined to serve my community in the National Guard and to fulfill a childhood dream of serving this nation as an Army Soldier.” He chose [Black Hawk helicopter repairer] because his mechanical aptitude and experience are his best offering to the Army, and his favorite part about his job is the aviation community with the Army. He describes what he likes best about the military as the people to the left and right of himself. “It’s a shared bond that is completely unique to anything I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said Sidorowicz. “It motivates you through the worst of times.”

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    NYARNG

