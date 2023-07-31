Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Evan Sidorowicz

Spc. Evan Sidorowicz from Selden, New York, is a black hawk helicopter repairer assigned to the 642 Aviation Support Battalion, New York Army National Guard, and is currently serving at Camp Buehring, Kuwait supporting aviation operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. “I joined in 2018 after completing high school,” said Sidorowicz. “I joined to serve my community in the National Guard and to fulfill a childhood dream of serving this nation as an Army Soldier.” He chose [Black Hawk helicopter repairer] because his mechanical aptitude and experience are his best offering to the Army, and his favorite part about his job is the aviation community with the Army. He describes what he likes best about the military as the people to the left and right of himself. “It’s a shared bond that is completely unique to anything I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said Sidorowicz. “It motivates you through the worst of times.”

