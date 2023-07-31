Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Francesco Dagostino

Spc. Francesco Dagostino from Quincy, Massachusetts, is an aircraft powertrain repairer assigned to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, currently at Camp Buehring, Kuwait supporting aviation operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Dagostino said he joined in 2021 at age 18 to provide for himself and others, becoming an aircraft powertrain repairer to challenge himself with something he has never experienced. His goal is to become a commissioned officer, leading and caring for Soldiers. “What I have found to enjoy the most in my military career so far is the connections and life-long friends I have made in my military journey,” said Dagostino.

