Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Francesco Dagostino

    Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Francesco Dagostino

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    185th Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Francesco Dagostino from Quincy, Massachusetts, is an aircraft powertrain repairer assigned to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, currently at Camp Buehring, Kuwait supporting aviation operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Dagostino said he joined in 2021 at age 18 to provide for himself and others, becoming an aircraft powertrain repairer to challenge himself with something he has never experienced. His goal is to become a commissioned officer, leading and caring for Soldiers. “What I have found to enjoy the most in my military career so far is the connections and life-long friends I have made in my military journey,” said Dagostino.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 05:34
    Photo ID: 7960853
    VIRIN: 230630-Z-MX357-5553
    Resolution: 457x640
    Size: 233.67 KB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: QUINCY, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Francesco Dagostino, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    MAARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT