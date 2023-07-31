Soldier Spotlight: 2nd Lt. Ian Saheed

2nd Lt. Ian Saheed, an aviation officer and UH-60 pilot with the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, hails from West Caldwell, New Jersey, where he grew up being reminded of 9/11 and felt the need to serve his country. He chose the MAARNG while attending ROTC after his instructor shared available opportunities and aviation after seeing Boston from a helicopter. Saheed goals are to improve his aviation skills while having a positive impact on those around him. “I appreciate the unique opportunities the Army has provided me,” said Saheed. “I have met people who have become lifelong friends and mentors, all of whom have made me a better person. I also very much enjoy flying around distinct, historical locations and value the different perspectives flying has afforded me.”

