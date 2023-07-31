Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight: 2nd Lt. Ian Saheed

    Soldier Spotlight: 2nd Lt. Ian Saheed

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    185th Aviation Brigade

    2nd Lt. Ian Saheed, an aviation officer and UH-60 pilot with the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, hails from West Caldwell, New Jersey, where he grew up being reminded of 9/11 and felt the need to serve his country. He chose the MAARNG while attending ROTC after his instructor shared available opportunities and aviation after seeing Boston from a helicopter. Saheed goals are to improve his aviation skills while having a positive impact on those around him. “I appreciate the unique opportunities the Army has provided me,” said Saheed. “I have met people who have become lifelong friends and mentors, all of whom have made me a better person. I also very much enjoy flying around distinct, historical locations and value the different perspectives flying has afforded me.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: WEST CALDWELL, NJ, US
    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    MAARNG

