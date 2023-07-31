Spc. Devon Moriarty, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, hails from Springfield, Massachusetts, where he is a student and front desk agent at a local hotel. Moriarty joined the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 2020 to serve his country, pay for college, and have the opportunity to use the Veterans Affairs home loan program. “I chose the National Guard out of every branch because of how practical it was to serve my country while being both a full-time student and employee,” said Moriarty. “[What] I value the most is the social networking and relationships formed while serving. Working with service members who have similar interests or who come from a completely different walk of life makes every day different from the last. No matter our race, religion, social status, etc., we are all able to connect and help each other grow as individuals, both inside and out of uniform. The friendships I’ve made in the military are insurmountable.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 05:34 Photo ID: 7960846 VIRIN: 230630-Z-MX357-5550 Resolution: 855x1138 Size: 168.9 KB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Devon Moriarty, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.