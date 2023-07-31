Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Engineer District SFRG Team

    Japan Engineer District SFRG Team

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Headquarters stood up their first ever Soldier and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) recently at Camp Zama after having established officers and receiving approval for its standard operating procedure (SOP), making it official.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 01:55
    Photo ID: 7960669
    VIRIN: 230808-D-SI704-9776
    Resolution: 5127x4630
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Engineer District SFRG Team, by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Japan Engineer District Stands Up Inaugural SFRG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USACE
    SFRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT