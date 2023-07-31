Japan Engineer District SFRG Team

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Headquarters stood up their first ever Soldier and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) recently at Camp Zama after having established officers and receiving approval for its standard operating procedure (SOP), making it official.

