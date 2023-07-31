Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Changes to ArmyIgnitED education portal mean new requirements for Soldiers seeking financial assistance

    Changes to ArmyIgnitED education portal mean new requirements for Soldiers seeking financial assistance

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Patrick “Pat” Smoak, right, an education services specialist, discusses educational opportunities with Spc. Claudel Saint Clair, assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Aug. 2 at the Camp Zama Education Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 7960668
    VIRIN: 230802-A-HP857-9295
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 632.1 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Changes to ArmyIgnitED education portal mean new requirements for Soldiers seeking financial assistance, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Changes to ArmyIgnitED education portal mean new requirements for Soldiers seeking financial assistance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    ArmyIgnitED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT