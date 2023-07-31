Soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Band's rock ensemble perform during the U.S. Embassy's Independence Day reception at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Israel on July 3, 2023. The band performed a two hour set during the almost four hour evening event.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 15:19
|Photo ID:
|7959903
|VIRIN:
|230703-Z-A3538-1023
|Resolution:
|2040x1432
|Size:
|697.75 KB
|Location:
|JERUSALEM, IL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42nd Infantry Division Band rock and roll ensemble performs for U.S. Embassy Israel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY National Guard musicians play at Jerusalem July 4 bash
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT