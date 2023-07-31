Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd Infantry Division Band rock and roll ensemble performs for U.S. Embassy Israel

    JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

    07.03.2023

    Soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Band's rock ensemble perform during the U.S. Embassy's Independence Day reception at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Israel on July 3, 2023. The band performed a two hour set during the almost four hour evening event.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 15:19
    Location: JERUSALEM, IL 
    NY National Guard musicians play at Jerusalem July 4 bash

