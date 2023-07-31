42nd Infantry Division Band rock and roll ensemble performs for U.S. Embassy Israel

Soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Band's rock ensemble perform during the U.S. Embassy's Independence Day reception at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Israel on July 3, 2023. The band performed a two hour set during the almost four hour evening event.

