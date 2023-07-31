Karbler addresses 2023 SMD Symposium

Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks during the keynote address at the 26th Space and Missile Defense Symposium at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 8. He focused on how the command ensures space remains a capability for the Soldier, the Army and the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Dottie White)

