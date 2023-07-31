Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Karbler addresses 2023 SMD Symposium

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Dottie White 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks during the keynote address at the 26th Space and Missile Defense Symposium at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug. 8. He focused on how the command ensures space remains a capability for the Soldier, the Army and the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Dottie White)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Karbler addresses 2023 SMD Symposium, by Dottie White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    space
    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Space and Missile Defense Symposium
    missile defeat

