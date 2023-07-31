Staff Sgt. Bradley M. Gilot approaches a downed Unmanned Aerial System to conduct an X-ray search for explosive hazards during the 55th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) validation exercise on Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. Program Executive Office Soldier and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory observed the training to help in the development of the Vertical Load Offset System (VLOS) for the newest combat helmet called the Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS). Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 7959381 VIRIN: 230808-A-A4433-1004 Resolution: 1163x713 Size: 303.71 KB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company supports new bomb suit helmet program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.