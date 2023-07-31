Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company supports new bomb suit helmet program

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    20th CBRNE Command

    Staff Sgt. Bradley M. Gilot approaches a downed Unmanned Aerial System to conduct an X-ray search for explosive hazards during the 55th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) validation exercise on Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. Program Executive Office Soldier and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory observed the training to help in the development of the Vertical Load Offset System (VLOS) for the newest combat helmet called the Integrated Head Protection System (IHPS). Courtesy photo.

    Fort Belvoir
    PEO Soldier
    20th CBRNE Command
    55th EOD Company
    Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

