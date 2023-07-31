DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Lt. Cmdr. Caitlin Workman, a flight nurse assigned to Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Japan, instructs students during a casualty exercise at Branch Medical Clinic Diego Garcia, August 08, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 08:53 Photo ID: 7959002 VIRIN: 230808-N-UE367-1457 Resolution: 5291x3616 Size: 7.78 MB Location: IO Hometown: HYATTSVILLE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Nurse instructs students, by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.