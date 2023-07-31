Flag Folding ceremony

Honor Guard members Airman 1st Class Pablo Santiago-Hernandez and Senior Airman Seth Curtis perform a two-person flag fold during a retirement ceremony Aug. 4, 2023, at the Hill Aerospace Museum located at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Two-person flag folds are conducted during funerals, retirements and Retreat ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

