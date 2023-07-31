Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Folding ceremony

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Honor Guard members Airman 1st Class Pablo Santiago-Hernandez and Senior Airman Seth Curtis perform a two-person flag fold during a retirement ceremony Aug. 4, 2023, at the Hill Aerospace Museum located at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Two-person flag folds are conducted during funerals, retirements and Retreat ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7957953
    VIRIN: 230804-F-EF974-1078
    Honor Guard
    Hill AFB
    Flag fold

