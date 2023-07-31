Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Leans Forward With 10 Emerging Technology Projects to Support Army of 2030

    Army Reserve Leans Forward With 10 Emerging Technology Projects to Support Army of 2030

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2017

    Photo by Ashley Bradford 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    A Pacific Northwest National Laboratory staff member checks an ultrasonic flow meter at B.T. Collins Army Reserve Center in Sacramento, CA. The site is home to a phase change material pilot and an HVAC testbed for controls systems diagnostic tools.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2017
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 10:12
    Photo ID: 7957061
    VIRIN: 170707-A-JZ050-1001
    Resolution: 3888x5184
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Leans Forward With 10 Emerging Technology Projects to Support Army of 2030, by Ashley Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Leans Forward With 10 Emerging Technology Projects to Support Army of 2030

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Climate Change
    Sustainability
    Pilots
    HVAC
    Energy Resilience
    Water Resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT