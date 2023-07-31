Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVCENT meets with Gulf Cooperation Council

    NAVCENT meets with Gulf Cooperation Council

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230803-N-EG592-1202 RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (Aug. 3, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General, His Excellency Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 3, 2023. Leaders discussed maritime collaboration for ensuring the free flow of global commerce in and near critical regional waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 04:22
    Photo ID: 7956816
    VIRIN: 230803-N-EG592-1202
    Resolution: 3745x2492
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: RIYADH, SA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT meets with Gulf Cooperation Council, by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Saudi Arabia
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    GCC
    Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT