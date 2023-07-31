NAVCENT meets with Gulf Cooperation Council

230803-N-EG592-1202 RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (Aug. 3, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General, His Excellency Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 3, 2023. Leaders discussed maritime collaboration for ensuring the free flow of global commerce in and near critical regional waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

