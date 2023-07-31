Dave Lyth hits a shot out of a bunker at the Patriot Golf Course in Bedford, Mass., Aug. 2. This month the Patriot Golf Course will host a golf demo day Aug. 4, Wine Nine & Dine Tournament Aug. 11, and the Patriot Golf Course Club Championship Aug. 19-20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 09:49
|Photo ID:
|7950104
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-JW594-1043
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|BEDFORD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Golf Course set to host several events in August, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
