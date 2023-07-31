Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Golf Course set to host several events in August

    Patriot Golf Course set to host several events in August

    BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Dave Lyth hits a shot out of a bunker at the Patriot Golf Course in Bedford, Mass., Aug. 2. This month the Patriot Golf Course will host a golf demo day Aug. 4, Wine Nine & Dine Tournament Aug. 11, and the Patriot Golf Course Club Championship Aug. 19-20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:49
    Photo ID: 7950104
    VIRIN: 230802-F-JW594-1043
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: BEDFORD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Golf Course set to host several events in August, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Patriot Golf Course
    66FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT