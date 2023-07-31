Patriot Golf Course set to host several events in August

Dave Lyth hits a shot out of a bunker at the Patriot Golf Course in Bedford, Mass., Aug. 2. This month the Patriot Golf Course will host a golf demo day Aug. 4, Wine Nine & Dine Tournament Aug. 11, and the Patriot Golf Course Club Championship Aug. 19-20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

