Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STEM Students Showcase Innovation, Intellectual Curiosity In USU Summer Program

    STEM Students Showcase Innovation, Intellectual Curiosity In USU Summer Program

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Ian Neligh 

    Uniformed Services University

    Middle school students from around the D.C. area recently took part in the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program, a four-week-camp hosted by the Uniformed Services University's Graduate School of Nursing. Here, a student examines a project geared toward helping persons with disabilities using a virtual reality headset.

    (Photo credit: Ian Neligh, USU)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 08:01
    Photo ID: 7949916
    VIRIN: 230725-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 165.31 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Students Showcase Innovation, Intellectual Curiosity In USU Summer Program, by Ian Neligh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEM Students Showcase Innovation, Intellectual Curiosity In USU Summer Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT