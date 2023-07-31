Middle school students from around the D.C. area recently took part in the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program, a four-week-camp hosted by the Uniformed Services University's Graduate School of Nursing. Here, a student examines a project geared toward helping persons with disabilities using a virtual reality headset.
(Photo credit: Ian Neligh, USU)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 08:01
This work, STEM Students Showcase Innovation, Intellectual Curiosity In USU Summer Program, by Ian Neligh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
