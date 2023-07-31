New Wearable, Thin-film Device Helps Patients Feel Temperature in Their Amputated Limbs

Researchers from the Uniformed Services University helped develop a device, known as the wearable thin-film thermoelectric cooler (TFTEC), that will help individuals with amputations feel temperature in their phantom limb. The device is one of the world's smallest, most intense, and fastest refrigeration devices. (Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins APL)

