Raptors spoke to RAAF Base Curtin

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron, known as the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron, comprised of the 19th and the 199th Fighter Squadrons, taxis during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Curtin, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jai Kurihara-Alfonso)

