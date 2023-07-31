Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors spoke to RAAF Base Curtin

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, WA, AUSTRALIA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron, known as the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron, comprised of the 19th and the 199th Fighter Squadrons, taxis during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Curtin, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 2, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the U.S.’s largest bilateral exercise in Australia that demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jai Kurihara-Alfonso)

    This work, Raptors spoke to RAAF Base Curtin, by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F22
    RAAF
    INDOPACOM
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23

