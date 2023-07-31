U.S. Air Force company-grade officers and civilian participants of the Lead, Develop, Care leadership workshop pose for a group photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 25 through 28, 2023. JBER non-commissioned officers, company grade officers, and civilians spent time learning about a leadership Lead, Develop, Care model and applied what they learned in exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 18:28
|Photo ID:
|7949112
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-RJ686-1005
|Resolution:
|4999x3333
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lead-Develop-Care seminar builds JBER leaders, by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lead-Develop-Care seminar builds JBER leaders
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT