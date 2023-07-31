Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lead-Develop-Care seminar builds JBER leaders

    Lead-Develop-Care seminar builds JBER leaders

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force company-grade officers and civilian participants of the Lead, Develop, Care leadership workshop pose for a group photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 25 through 28, 2023. JBER non-commissioned officers, company grade officers, and civilians spent time learning about a leadership Lead, Develop, Care model and applied what they learned in exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

