Lead-Develop-Care seminar builds JBER leaders

U.S. Air Force company-grade officers and civilian participants of the Lead, Develop, Care leadership workshop pose for a group photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 25 through 28, 2023. JBER non-commissioned officers, company grade officers, and civilians spent time learning about a leadership Lead, Develop, Care model and applied what they learned in exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

