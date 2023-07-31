Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instructor Certification Program Class 23-06

    MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Congratulations to our latest Instructor Certification Program graduates, class 23-06.

