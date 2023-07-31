NSA Mid-South EFMP Day Camp

230802-N-KY668-1001

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - (Aug. 2, 2023) – Infographic on the Exceptional Family Member Program’s day camp at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee, Aug 2, 2023. The camp is designed to help families with children who have special needs by providing entertainment and keeping them aware of the resources available on and off base. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Collins)

