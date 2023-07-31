DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Joseph S. Williams, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia as an unaccompanied housing manager, inspects a kitchen for safety hazards, August 02, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 06:23 Photo ID: 7947672 VIRIN: 230802-N-UE367-1467 Resolution: 3776x3312 Size: 4.91 MB Location: IO Hometown: FEDERAL WAY, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diego Garcia Housing, by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.