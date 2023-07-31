A Pipeline to Success

This integrated early warning capability will help keep the Joint Force safe in an operational environment by distancing warfighters from potential threats.
(L) Example of microsensors attached to an unmanned aerial vehicle for strategic placement. (DTRA JSTO photo)
(R) Representation of deployable microsensor (DMS) with a swappable sensing payload. (DTRA JSTO image)
