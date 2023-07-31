DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Petty Officer 2nd class Information Systems Technician Alexander Phillip Benson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit in Diego Garcia, poses for recognition in the sailor spotlight August 1, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 04:17 Photo ID: 7945306 VIRIN: 230801-N-VD231-1002 Resolution: 5311x4024 Size: 534.46 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diego Garcia Sailor Spotlight, by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.