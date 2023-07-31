Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diego Garcia Sailor Spotlight

    Diego Garcia Sailor Spotlight

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Petty Officer 2nd class Information Systems Technician Alexander Phillip Benson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit in Diego Garcia, poses for recognition in the sailor spotlight August 1, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 04:17
    Photo ID: 7945306
    VIRIN: 230801-N-VD231-1002
    Resolution: 5311x4024
    Size: 534.46 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Sailor Spotlight, by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    NMRTU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT