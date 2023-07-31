Change of Command held aboard USS BENFOLD (DDG 65)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) – Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower relieved Cmdr. Marcus Seeger as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) after 21 months of command. The change of command ceremony is the product of rich naval tradition and ensures the authority, responsibility, and accountability of command is witnessed by all hands. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate Second Class James Peters)

