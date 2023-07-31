Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command held aboard USS BENFOLD (DDG 65)

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) – Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower relieved Cmdr. Marcus Seeger as the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) after 21 months of command. The change of command ceremony is the product of rich naval tradition and ensures the authority, responsibility, and accountability of command is witnessed by all hands. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate Second Class James Peters)

    USS BENFOLD
    DDG 65
    DESRON 15
    Change of Command CTF 71

