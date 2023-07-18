A U.S. Marines MV-22 Osprey assigned to the Marine Medium Trilrotor Squadron 362 from Miramar California prepares to taxi during the practice run prior to the Sioux Falls Airshow at Joes Foss Field, South Dakota July 28, 2023. Attendees of the 2023 Sioux Falls Power on the Prairie Airshow were able to see a variety of static displays and aerial acts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 7944038 VIRIN: 230728-Z-QG092-1080 Resolution: 5134x4107 Size: 7.87 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow, by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.