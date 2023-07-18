NASA ER-2 departs MacDill

A NASA ER-2 from the Armstrong Flight Research Center departs MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2023. NASA Armstrong operated at MacDill AFB during a multiweek project researching terrestrial gamma-flashes over the Gulf of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The research will aid NASA in understanding TGFs in one of the most TGF-intense regions on Earth and will enhance spaceborne lightning mapper performance validation and characterization in tropical and oceanic regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

