NASA ER-2 departs MacDill

A NASA ER-2 from the Armstrong Flight Research Center departs MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2023. NASA Armstrong operated at MacDill AFB during a multiweek project researching terrestrial gamma-flashes over the Gulf of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The research will aid NASA in understanding TGFs in one of the most TGF-intense regions on Earth and will enhance spaceborne lightning mapper performance validation and characterization in tropical and oceanic regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 15:21
|Photo ID:
|7943916
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-TE518-1001
|Resolution:
|3349x2232
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|5
