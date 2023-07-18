Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA ER-2 departs MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A NASA ER-2 from the Armstrong Flight Research Center departs MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2023. NASA Armstrong operated at MacDill AFB during a multiweek project researching terrestrial gamma-flashes over the Gulf of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The research will aid NASA in understanding TGFs in one of the most TGF-intense regions on Earth and will enhance spaceborne lightning mapper performance validation and characterization in tropical and oceanic regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    TAGS

    NASA
    Armstrong
    ALOFT
    terrestrial
    ER-2
    TGF

