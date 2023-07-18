Coast Guard recognizes New York City as official Coast Guard City

Vice Adm. Paul Thomas, the Coast Guard deputy commandant for mission support, James Hendon, the commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, and Capt. Zeita Merchant, the Coast Guard Sector New York commander and Captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey pose with proclamations redesignating New York City as a Coast Guard City following a ceremony at Pier 17, New York City, July 31, 2023. The Coast Guard City program was established by Congress in 1998 to recognize the support local governments and communities provide to Coast Guard members and their families. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

