Here Comes the Boom: Williams Guides Pax to High Marks on Explosives Safety

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (July 13, 2023) - Kim Williams, NAS Patuxent River Explosives Safety Officer (ESO), in uniform prior to his retirement from active duty in 2010. Williams currently serves as the NAS Patuxent River Explosives Safety Officer (ESO). The responsibilities of the ESO for NAS Patuxent River are to ensure that all personnel on board the installation – including all tenant commands and activities – who handle or store arms, ammunition, and explosives (AA&E) material are properly trained and in compliance with all DoD, Department of the Navy, and other Federal, State, or local regulations. This approach led to NAS Patuxent River receiving the highest grade possible of “Satisfactory” on the recent Explosives Safety Inspection in June. (U.S. Navy photo)

