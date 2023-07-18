New York Naval Militia Marines Sgt. Luis Giralde and Lance Cpl. Patricio Rubilar, and Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Perez, pictured here, acted quickly when a young migrant woman staying at the Holiday Inn Queens, attempted suicide on July 22, 2023. The three men stopped her bleeding and instantly called emergency medical services. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 10:40 Photo ID: 7943078 VIRIN: 230727-Z-A3538-1006 Resolution: 2704x1795 Size: 0 B Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three New York Military Forces members took action to help suicidal migrant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.