Three New York Military Forces members took action to help suicidal migrant

New York Naval Militia Marines Sgt. Luis Giralde and Lance Cpl. Patricio Rubilar, and Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Perez, pictured here, acted quickly when a young migrant woman staying at the Holiday Inn Queens, attempted suicide on July 22, 2023. The three men stopped her bleeding and instantly called emergency medical services. (Courtesy Photo)
Three New York military forces members act fast to aid suicidal asylum seeker
New York City
