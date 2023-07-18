Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three New York Military Forces members took action to help suicidal migrant

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    New York National Guard

    New York Naval Militia Marines Sgt. Luis Giralde and Lance Cpl. Patricio Rubilar, and Army National Guard Sgt. Adam Perez, pictured here, acted quickly when a young migrant woman staying at the Holiday Inn Queens, attempted suicide on July 22, 2023. The three men stopped her bleeding and instantly called emergency medical services. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 10:40
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
