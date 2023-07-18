Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Artillery Command earns U.S. Army Accident Prevention Award for Dynamic Front 23 (DF23)

    MAINZ KASTEL, GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    56th Artillery Command

    Mainz Kastel, Germany - For the first time in six years, USAREUR-AF Safety Director, Mr. Donald Paglioni, presented the U.S. Army Accident Prevention Award of Accomplishment to the 56th Artillery Command for conducting Dynamic Front 23, a major exercise, without experiencing a class A, B, or C accident (accident classes as defined in AR 385 10) attributable to human error.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 08:11
    Location: MAINZ KASTEL, DE 
    This work, 56th Artillery Command earns U.S. Army Accident Prevention Award for Dynamic Front 23 (DF23), by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dynamic Front
    56th Artillery Command
    BG Gainey
    56th AC
    Brig. Gainey

