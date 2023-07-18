56th Artillery Command earns U.S. Army Accident Prevention Award for Dynamic Front 23 (DF23)

Mainz Kastel, Germany - For the first time in six years, USAREUR-AF Safety Director, Mr. Donald Paglioni, presented the U.S. Army Accident Prevention Award of Accomplishment to the 56th Artillery Command for conducting Dynamic Front 23, a major exercise, without experiencing a class A, B, or C accident (accident classes as defined in AR 385 10) attributable to human error.

