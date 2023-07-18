(ROTA, Spain) U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC) voyage-charter MV Ocean Grand cargo vessel departs Rota, Spain, June 5. (U.S. Navy released/Courtesy photo Hugo Polanco)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 03:45
|Photo ID:
|7942660
|VIRIN:
|230605-N-N1112-1001
|Resolution:
|2573x1448
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MV OCEAN GRAND DEPARTS ROTA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT