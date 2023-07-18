USNS YUMA AND USS MOUNT WHITNEY PIERSIDE MALAGA

(MALAGA, Spain) U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC) USNS Yuma (T-EPF 8) and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) sit pierside Malaga, Spain, July 3. (U.S. Navy Released/Courtesy Photo Hugo Polanco)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 02:08
|Photo ID:
|7942585
|VIRIN:
|230703-N-N1112-1001
|Resolution:
|2573x1448
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
