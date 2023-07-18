Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Roseti and Commander Bryan Salute

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Ensign Thien Huong Bui 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    Commander Roseti salutes Commander Bryan as she relieves him as Commanding Officer of USS Barry.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    change of command

