U.S. and Israel Kick Off Naval Exercise in Haifa

MANAMA, Bahrain (July 30, 2023) Graphic illustration depicting the U.S. and Israeli flags next to Haifa, Israel, the location of a bilateral naval exercise called Intrinsic Defender. Intrinsic Defender is a two-week bilateral exercise that seeks to enhance navy-to-navy cooperation and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

Date Taken: 07.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.30.2023 Location: MANAMA, BH