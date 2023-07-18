Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Israel Kick Off Naval Exercise in Haifa

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (July 30, 2023) Graphic illustration depicting the U.S. and Israeli flags next to Haifa, Israel, the location of a bilateral naval exercise called Intrinsic Defender. Intrinsic Defender is a two-week bilateral exercise that seeks to enhance navy-to-navy cooperation and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    U.S. and Israel Kick Off Naval Exercise in Haifa

    TAGS

    Israel
    Haifa
    intrinsic defender

