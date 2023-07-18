MWR Game Night

230721-N-NO250-002 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Navy Counselor 1st Class Thomas Woods participates in a game night hosted by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation organization aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Sonar Hull Technician 3rd Class Oluwaseun Ozolua)

