Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Game Night

    MWR Game Night

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230721-N-NO250-002 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Navy Counselor 1st Class Thomas Woods participates in a game night hosted by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation organization aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence, operating with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Integrated exercises prepare our Sailors to respond quickly. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Sonar Hull Technician 3rd Class Oluwaseun Ozolua)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 20:21
    Photo ID: 7941315
    VIRIN: 230721-N-NO250-1002
    Resolution: 3759x3999
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Game Night, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    game night
    mwr
    wpl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT