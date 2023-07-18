Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU Hail & Farewell

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers and civilians from Area Support Group - Kuwait gather for a group photo during a hail and farewell event, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:24
    Photo ID: 7940244
    VIRIN: 230727-D-VN697-4971
    Resolution: 6817x4738
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASG-KU Hail & Farewell, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    Hail and Farewell
    ASG-KU

