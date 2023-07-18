Soldiers and civilians from Area Support Group - Kuwait gather for a group photo during a hail and farewell event, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 27, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 13:24
|Photo ID:
|7940244
|VIRIN:
|230727-D-VN697-4971
|Resolution:
|6817x4738
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASG-KU Hail & Farewell, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT