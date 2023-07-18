Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First E-6B inducted under new maintenance contract

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office

    Members of PMA-271 along with industry partners pose with the first E-6B Mercury inducted under the new Integrated Modification and Maintenance Contract at Lake Charles, Louisiana, May 9. The new contract looks to decrease average turnaround times from 19 months to six months. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman Corp.)

    TACAMO
    E-6B Mercury

