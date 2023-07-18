Members of PMA-271 along with industry partners pose with the first E-6B Mercury inducted under the new Integrated Modification and Maintenance Contract at Lake Charles, Louisiana, May 9. The new contract looks to decrease average turnaround times from 19 months to six months. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman Corp.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7938194 VIRIN: 220531-N-YW562-1001 Resolution: 1584x1055 Size: 335.9 KB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First E-6B inducted under new maintenance contract, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.