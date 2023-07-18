Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French naval officers visit U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.24.2023

    MANAMA, Bahrain (July 24, 2023) Lt. Seung Hwang, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147), discusses regional maritime security operations with visiting French naval officers while pierside in Manama, Bahrain, July 24, 2023. Clarence Sutphin Jr. is forward-deployed to the Middle East to support U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, French naval officers visit U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr., by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    CMF
    CTF 150
    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr.

