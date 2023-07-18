Guam Guard hosts U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General

U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commander, U.S. Army Pacific, inspects ancient Chamoru slingstones or "åcho’ atupat" displayed by Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general, Guam National Guard, at the Guard's Barrigada Readiness Complex, July 26, 2023. Used for warfare and hunting by the indigenous people of Guam known as the Chamoru, the åcho’ atupat symbolizes the importance of defending 4,000 years of civilization on Guam and the Marianas.

