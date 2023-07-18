Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard hosts U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General

    GUAM

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commander, U.S. Army Pacific, inspects ancient Chamoru slingstones or "åcho’ atupat" displayed by Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general, Guam National Guard, at the Guard's Barrigada Readiness Complex, July 26, 2023. Used for warfare and hunting by the indigenous people of Guam known as the Chamoru, the åcho’ atupat symbolizes the importance of defending 4,000 years of civilization on Guam and the Marianas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 00:44
    Photo ID: 7936871
    VIRIN: 230726-Z-RJ317-1010
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard hosts U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    National Guard
    Marianas
    Defense of Guam
    Chamoru

