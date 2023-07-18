From Guest to Family: Key Leaders Plan for Enhanced Partnership

From left to right, Constantin Adrian, Chief Inspector Gluga; Ancuta Belu, Mayor of Mihail Kogalniceanu; and Ionut Rusu, Deputy Mayor of Constanta, attends key leaders engagement as representatives of their departments at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, July 21, 2023. The ASA-Black Sea hosted the second annual KLE as a way to establish meaningful relationships and partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Rojas)

