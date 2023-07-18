Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Guest to Family: Key Leaders Plan for Enhanced Partnership

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Precious Scott 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left to right, Constantin Adrian, Chief Inspector Gluga; Ancuta Belu, Mayor of Mihail Kogalniceanu; and Ionut Rusu, Deputy Mayor of Constanta, attends key leaders engagement as representatives of their departments at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, July 21, 2023. The ASA-Black Sea hosted the second annual KLE as a way to establish meaningful relationships and partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Rojas)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 07:30
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
