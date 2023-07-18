From left to right, Constantin Adrian, Chief Inspector Gluga; Ancuta Belu, Mayor of Mihail Kogalniceanu; and Ionut Rusu, Deputy Mayor of Constanta, attends key leaders engagement as representatives of their departments at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, July 21, 2023. The ASA-Black Sea hosted the second annual KLE as a way to establish meaningful relationships and partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 07:30
|Photo ID:
|7934980
|VIRIN:
|230721-A-DG903-1010
|Resolution:
|6769x4513
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|13
This work, From Guest to Family: Key Leaders Plan for Enhanced Partnership, by SPC Precious Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Key leaders plan for enhanced partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT